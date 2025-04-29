Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: SPA muted after GDP and CPI reports from Spain 📌

08:02 29 April 2025

07:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for April:

  • Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Spanish HICP: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
  • Spanish HICP: actual 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

07:00 AM GMT, Spain - GDP data:

  • Spanish GDP (Q1): actual 2.8% YoY; previous 3.4% YoY;
  • Spanish GDP (Q1): actual 0.6% QoQ; forecast 0.7% QoQ; previous 0.8% QoQ;

 

 

 

