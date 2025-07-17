BREAKING: strong retails sales data; EURUSD remains muted 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for June:

Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;

Retail Control: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

Import Price Index: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

Export Price Index: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;

Core Retail Sales: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

U.S. retail sales for June came in stronger than expected, with headline sales rising 0.6% (vs 0.1% est.) and the control group—key for GDP—up 0.5% (vs 0.3% est.), despite a downward revision to the prior month. Core measures like sales ex-autos and ex-gas also beat forecasts, and year-over-year growth accelerated to 3.5%, signaling resilient consumer demand.

01:30 PM BST, United States - Philly Fed Prices Paid for July:

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: actual 15.9; forecast -1.2; previous -4.0;

Philly Fed Prices Paid: actual 58.80; previous 41.40;

Philly Fed New Orders: actual 18.4; previous 2.3;

Philly Fed Employment: actual 10.3; previous -9.8;

Philly Fed Business Conditions: actual 21.5; previous 18.3;

Notable rebound, with all three indexes hitting their highest levels since February. The employment index turned positive, signaling job growth, while price indexes rose again, indicating ongoing inflation pressures. Firms remain optimistic, with future activity indicators pointing to expected growth over the next six months.

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: actual 221K; forecast 233K; previous 228K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 229.50K; previous 235.75K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,956K; forecast 1,970K; previous 1,954K;



