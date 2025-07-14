Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Swiss producer prices keep falling 🇨🇭📉

07:32 14 July 2025

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for June:

  • PPI: actual -0.7% YoY; previous -0.7% YoY;

  • PPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM;

 

Swiss PPI falls for the second consecutive month, highlighting the deflationary pressure looming over Switzerland. The decline is mainly driven by falling prices pretoleum products and various imported goods, linked to the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc in recent months. On the other hand, prices of pretroleum itself and food have increased. The euro-franc (EUR/CHF) is rebounding by 0.05% following the data release.

 

 
 
 

Source: xStation5

