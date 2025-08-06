Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Trump is to impose an additional 25% tariff on India

15:16 6 August 2025

Trump will impose an additional 25% tariff on India due to the large Russian oil import. Futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) slightly gain after the announcement (however still loses almost -0.3% today), while sentiments on Wall Street stabilize after yesterday decline. Today, media sources report that India and Russia are to deepen cooperation in aluminium and fertilizers. After the Putin - Witkoff meeting in Kremlin, Kremlin aide Ushakov informed that politicians discussed Ukraine crisis, as well as prospects for development of Russia-US strategic partnership and ​talks were useful and constructive.

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

06.08.2025
15:32

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks higher after a drop in crude oil inventories 🔴

EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -3.029M (Forecast 0M, Previous 7.698M) EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual -1.323M (Forecast -1M, Previous -2.724M) EIA...

 14:59

Snap loses 21% and falls to multi-month lows 📉

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP.US) plummeted by approximately 21% in response to the company's weak quarterly results and technical issues with its advertising...

 11:14

Chart of the day: NZDUSD (06.08.2025)

The New Zealand dollar is today the strongest G10 currency, gaining 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, 0.2% against the euro, and 0.6% against the yen. Lower-than-expected...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app