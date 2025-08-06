BREAKING: Trump is to impose an additional 25% tariff on India

Trump will impose an additional 25% tariff on India due to the large Russian oil import. Futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) slightly gain after the announcement (however still loses almost -0.3% today), while sentiments on Wall Street stabilize after yesterday decline. Today, media sources report that India and Russia are to deepen cooperation in aluminium and fertilizers. After the Putin - Witkoff meeting in Kremlin, Kremlin aide Ushakov informed that politicians discussed Ukraine crisis, as well as prospects for development of Russia-US strategic partnership and talks were useful and constructive.
Source: xStation5
