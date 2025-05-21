Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: UK CPI higher than expected. GBPUSD gains 0,4%

07:02 21 May 2025

UK CPI YoY (April) 3.5% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 2.6%)

  • CPI MoM 1.2% vs 1% exp. and 0.3% previously

UK Core CPI YoY 3.8% vs 3.6% exp. and 3.4% previously

  • Core CPI MoM 1.4% vs 0.5% previously

UK RPI MoM 1.7% vs 1.4% exp. and 0.3% previously

GBPUSD gained in first reaction to higher UK CPI data, pressuring Bank of England to not cut rates, however as for now the pair slightly loses, erasing early gains. Markets price the risk of stagflation and recession across the UK economy, because the high inflation numbers may stop the BoE from 'helping' the economy by monetary policy changes.

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

22.05.2025
13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims in line with expectations, EURUSD ticks down

13:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 227K vs forecast 230K; previous 229K; Continuing...

 12:40

BREAKING: ECB Minutes - Trade War Shock Drives Emergency Response

EURUSD gains after ECB minutes were released amid historic market turmoil following Trump's April 2nd tariff bombshell. The April 16-17 meeting reveals...

 11:58

Chart of the day: TNOTE (22.05.2025)

The U.S. debt market just had one of its worst sessions this year, and weak demand at yesterday’s bond auction intensified the trend of selling off...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app