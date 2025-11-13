BREAKING: UK September monthly GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% expected

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data:
-
GDP (Q3): actual 1.3% YoY; forecast 1.3% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY;
-
GDP (Q3): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;
-
GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
GDP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.4% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Industrial Production for September:
-
Industrial Production: actual -2.0% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
Industrial Production: actual -2.5% YoY; forecast -1.2% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Manufacturing Production for September:
- actual -1.7% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for September:
- Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual 0.1%; forecast 0.2%; previous 0.2%;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Manufacturing Production for September:
- actual -2.2% YoY; forecast -0.8% YoY; previous -0.7% YoY;
GBP lost ground against USD after slightly lower GDP data. Weaker than expected economy may increase bets on further quick rate cuts in BoE.
Wheat drops amid higher than expected WASDE report
NATGAS slightly gains after the EIA inventories change report
US Open: US100 initiates rebound attempt 🗽Micron shares near ATH📈
Friday's market crash 🚨
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.