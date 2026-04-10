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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

15:20 · 10 April 2026

BREAKING: University of Michigan - weaker consument, higher inflation

10.04. - University of Michigan Data (Apr):

  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.8% (Expected: 4.2% Previous: 3.8%)
  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.4% (Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2%)
  • Michigan Consumer Expectations: 46.1 (Previous: 51.7)
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 47.6 (Expected: 51.6 Previous: 53.3)
  • Michigan Current Conditions: 50.1 (Previous: 55.8)

The University of Michigan data point to a clearly weaker consumer backdrop in April. Short-term inflation expectations rose sharply above forecasts, suggesting households remain concerned about renewed price pressure, while long-term expectations also moved slightly higher, though in line with estimates.

At the same time, both headline sentiment and forward-looking expectations deteriorated noticeably, with consumer sentiment missing forecasts by a wide margin.

Current conditions also weakened, reinforcing the view that households are becoming more cautious as inflation fears rise again.

Overall, the release paints a more stagflationary picture: inflation expectations are moving up, while confidence in household finances and the broader economy is falling.

10 April 2026, 13:33

BREAKING: US CPI higher, but below expectations! 🚨
10 April 2026, 06:34

Economic Calendar – Key U.S. Inflation Data (April 10, 2026)
9 April 2026, 13:30

BREAKING: U.S. PCE Data In Line with Expectations. EURUSD shows no reaction!
9 April 2026, 08:12

Economic calendar: Outdated PCE can still move the markets? (09.04.2026)

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