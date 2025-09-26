BREAKING: UoM: consumer frustration with persistent high prices hits one-year high 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September:
- Michigan Current Conditions: actual 60.4; forecast 61.2; previous 61.7;
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 55.1; forecast 55.4; previous 58.2;
- Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 51.7; forecast 51.8; previous 55.9;
- Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.7%; forecast 3.9%; previous 3.5%;
- Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.7%; forecast 4.8%; previous 4.8%;
US consumer sentiment slipped about 5% in September from August, with declines broad-based across age, income, and education groups, though steadier among households with larger stock holdings. Both macroeconomic and personal expectations weakened, reflecting concerns over labor markets, business conditions, and personal finances, while frustration with persistent high prices hit a one-year high. Year-ahead inflation expectations eased slightly to 4.7%, but long-run expectations edged higher to 3.7%, continuing a recent upward drift.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.