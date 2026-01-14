BREAKING: US consumer spending stays strong into late 2025 📈📌

US Retail Sales:
- US Retail Sales MoM Actual 0.6% (Forecast 0.5%, Previous 0.0%)
- US Core Retail Sales MoM Actual 0.5% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.4%)
US retail and food services sales rose to $735.9 billion in November 2025, increasing 0.6% month over month and 3.3% year over year, signaling steady consumer demand heading into year-end. Sales for the September–November period were up 3.6% from a year earlier, despite a small downward revision to October activity. Growth was broad-based, with retail trade also up 0.6% m/m, while nonstore retailers surged 7.2% y/y and food service and drinking places climbed 4.9% y/y, underscoring continued strength in e-commerce and consumer services.
US PPI inflation:
- US PPI MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.3%)
- US PPI YoY Actual 3% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.7%)
- US Core PPI MoM Actual 0% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.1%)
- US Core PPI YoY Actual 3% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.6%)
US producer prices rose 0.2% m/m in November 2025, lifting headline PPI to +3.0% y/y, as higher goods prices—driven largely by energy—offset flat services inflation. Final demand goods jumped 0.9% m/m, the strongest increase since early 2024, with energy prices surging 4.6% and gasoline up 10.5%, while final demand services were unchanged due to falling trade margins. Underlying pressures remained firm, with core PPI (ex-food, energy, and trade) up 0.2% m/m and 3.5% y/y, the fastest annual pace since March.
