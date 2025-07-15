Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: US CPI higher than expected 📈US100 gains

13:31 15 July 2025

US100 gains despite 2.7% YoY US CPI June report vs 2.6% exp. and 2.4% previously

  • CPI MoM came in at 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%)

US Core CPI YoY 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.8%)

  • Core CPI MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%)

NY Fed Manufacturing for June came in at 5.5 vs -9.2 exp. and -16 in May report

The overall, CPI report seems to be positive for risky assets (no clearly signs of stronger price pressure across the economy). However we are not seeing much higher chances for Fed rate cuts in September meeting.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Research

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Research

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Research

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.07.2025
10:59

Chart of the day - COCOA (17.07.2025)

Thursday morning brings a sharp downturn in cocoa prices — ICE cocoa futures (COCOA) are down more than 3%, falling back to price levels last seen...

 09:08

Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales. Chip...

 08:50

UK data paints ugly picture of economy, and Trump backs Powell

UK labour market data for the three months to May showed another decline in the number of payrolled employees, and a rise in the unemployment rate. The...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app