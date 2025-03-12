Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US CPI reading lower than expected🗽EURUSD gains

12:31 12 March 2025

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for February:

  • CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

  • CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.3% YoY;

 

 

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Shelter remains the key contributor to Core CPI, highlighting persistent inflationary pressures in housing costs. However, there are signs of cooling down.

 

 

 

 

EURUSD moves higher following a lower-than-expected CPI print, boosting market sentiment. The US100 is up 1.2%, while the US500 gains 0.88%. Cryptocurrencies are also rebounding after the news.

 

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

13.03.2025
10:01

BREAKING: Eurozone industrial production slightly higher than expected

Eurozone industrial production (January) came in 0.8% MoM vs 0.6% MoM exp. and -1.1% MoM previously On a yearly dynamic, industrial production came...

 08:34

Is it time for markets to recover?

US equity markets were notably less volatile on Wednesday and managed to eke out a gain. Although this has not persisted, and US equity market future are...

 07:33

BREAKING: Swiss PPI higher than expected in February

08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for February: Monthly PPI: actual 0.3%; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; Yearly...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app