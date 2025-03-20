Read more
BREAKING: US existing home sales stronger than expected. USDIDX gains 0.5%

14:02 20 March 2025

US Existing Home Sales Actual 4.26M (Forecast 3.95M, Previous 4.08M)

The growth rate came in 4.2% MoM vs -3.2% exp. and -5% but down 1.2% YoY. The median price rose 3.8% YoY to $398.4k; 20 month in a row.

