CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: US factory orders above expectations; EURUSD maintains upward momentum

15:05 2 April 2025
  • U.S factory orders (mom) (feb) actual: 0.6% vs 1.7% previous; est 0.5%
  • U.S factory orders ex transportation (mom) (feb) actual: 0.4% vs 0.2% previous; est 0.4%
  • U.S durables excluding transport (mom) (feb) actual: 0.7% vs 0.7% previous; est 0.7%
  • U.S durables excluding defense (mom) (feb) actual: 0.8% vs 0.8% previous; est 0.8%
  • U.S total vehicle sales (mar) actual: 17.77m vs 16.00m previous; est 15.90m
 

EURUSD holds an upward momentum after the date release. Source: xStation 

