BREAKING: US gas storage slightly lower than expected🔥

29.12 - EIA Natural Gas Storage (weekly)
- Published: -166bn
- Expected: -168bn
- Previous: -167bn
The inventory reading was slightly below expectations. This is the second such reading in a row. Supply has increased but less than market expected. Given the limited market surprise, the growth in price remains visible but modest.
NATGAS (M1)
Source: xStation5
