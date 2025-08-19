Read more
BREAKING: US Housing Starts Above Estimates 📈 EURUSD ticks down

13:31 19 August 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:

  • actual 1.428M; forecast 1.290M; previous 1.358M;

  • actual 5.2% MoM; previous 5.9% MoM;

  • actual 1.354M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.393M;

  • actual -2.8% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

 

Housing starts exceeded market expectations for the second consecutive month, reaching their highest level since March. This recovery can be seen as a positive signal for the health of US consumers, as stronger housing construction helps offset the recent rise in renting activity. However, elevated property prices and high interest rates continue to weigh on homeownership prospects. EURUSD briefly tested EMA100 on M30 interval, though it struggles to extend declines below it.

 

Source: xStation5

