BREAKING: US Manufacturing ISM lower than expected 🗽US100 tries to recover

US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August 48.7 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.0)
- New Orders: 51.4 (Forecast 48, Previous 47.1)
- Employment: 43.8 (Forecast 45, Previous 43.4)
- Prices Paid: 63.7 (Forecast 65, Previous 64.8)
US S&P Manufacturing PMI Final (August): 53.0 (Forecast 53.3, Previous 53.3)
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
US Construction Spending MoM: -0.1% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous -0.4%)
Today US Manufacturing reading seems to be quite positive for stocks, because price index came in lower than in July (while markets were betting on higher reading across the industrial sector), signalling that inflation spike is not 'guaranteed'. However, price index is still very high. On the other hand, new orders came in well above expectations, balanced by weak employment reading. It's first important macro data set for the Fed, ahead of the September meeting and raises the chance for a 25 bps rate cut.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.