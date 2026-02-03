BREAKING: US Navy shot down Iranian drone approaching USS Abraham Lincon carrier🗽OIL reacts

According to U.S. officials cited by Reuters, the United States shot down an Iranian drone near the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The Shahed-139 drone was reportedly flying toward the carrier and was intercepted by an F-35 fighter jet.
Oil prices reacted with a modest uptick toward $68 per barrel. A broader escalation scenario in the Middle East would likely support a rebound toward the key resistance area near $70 per barrel (the upper boundary of the descending price channel and the EMA200 region).
BREAKING: ECB maintains rates in line with expectations!💶
BOE review
🚨Bitcoin crashes 4% to $69k📉Sell-off on Ethereum and Ripple
BREAKING: Bank of England holds rates as expected 📌 GBPUSD ticks down on dovish vote split 📉
