BREAKING: US Navy shot down Iranian drone approaching USS Abraham Lincon carrier🗽OIL reacts

According to U.S. officials cited by Reuters, the United States shot down an Iranian drone near the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The Shahed-139 drone was reportedly flying toward the carrier and was intercepted by an F-35 fighter jet.

Oil prices reacted with a modest uptick toward $68 per barrel. A broader escalation scenario in the Middle East would likely support a rebound toward the key resistance area near $70 per barrel (the upper boundary of the descending price channel and the EMA200 region).

Source: xStation5