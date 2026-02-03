Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

17:34 · 3 February 2026

BREAKING: US Navy shot down Iranian drone approaching USS Abraham Lincon carrier🗽OIL reacts

-
-
Open account Download free app

According to U.S. officials cited by Reuters, the United States shot down an Iranian drone near the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The Shahed-139 drone was reportedly flying toward the carrier and was intercepted by an F-35 fighter jet.

Oil prices reacted with a modest uptick toward $68 per barrel. A broader escalation scenario in the Middle East would likely support a rebound toward the key resistance area near $70 per barrel (the upper boundary of the descending price channel and the EMA200 region).

Source: xStation5

5 February 2026, 13:18

BREAKING: ECB maintains rates in line with expectations!💶
5 February 2026, 12:46

BOE review
5 February 2026, 12:28

🚨Bitcoin crashes 4% to $69k📉Sell-off on Ethereum and Ripple
5 February 2026, 12:02

BREAKING: Bank of England holds rates as expected 📌 GBPUSD ticks down on dovish vote split 📉

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world
Start investing Download the app Download the app