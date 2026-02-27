Daily summary: The beginning of the end of disinflation?

- The U.S. market is ending the week with a moderate decline in the major indices. Despite a series of positive company-specific headlines, investor concerns about the technology sector persist. Valuations are also being pressured by a second consecutive “hot” inflation reading.
- The biggest losses are seen in the Russell 2000, down more than 1.5%. This reinforces the market’s concerns about the pace of further rate cuts by the Fed.
- Block, the American fintech, jumped more than 15% after releasing its results and announcing a 40% reduction in headcount.
- Netflix is up more than 10% after the company announced it has abandoned plans to acquire Warner Bros.
- Dell, the computer manufacturer, reported results showing strong demand for servers and early successes in its AI initiatives. The stock is up more than 20%.
- In the U.S., producer inflation data were released. PPI inflation rose 3.6% year over year, and the monthly reading accelerated to 0.8%. This is already the second reading, after last week’s PCE, that also showed inflation running above expectations.
- Sentiment in European markets was mixed. Although Europe’s main index, the STOXX 600, closed slightly higher, marking the longest streak of gains since 2012, declines dominated across other indices.
- In the insurance and banking sectors, concerns are emerging about liquidity and potential losses linked, among other things, to the collapse of the UK’s Market Financial Solutions.
- Consumer inflation in Spain came in above expectations at 2.5% year over year.
- In FX markets, the most notable move is a clear weakening of the Swiss franc, following today’s economic data, including a disappointing GDP print.
- In agricultural commodities, wheat and cocoa stand out. Wheat is up more than 4% on short covering and weather concerns. Cocoa continues to fall due to persistent oversupply.
- Oil is up more than 2%, reflecting rising tensions in the Middle East.
- Among precious metals, silver is the day’s top performer, up more than 5% and returning to the $92–93 level. Smaller gains are also visible in platinum and gold.
- The crypto market is ending the week in a negative mood. Bitcoin is down nearly 3%, finishing around $65k. Ethereum is doing even worse, falling more than 5% to around $1,900. Solana is also down more than 5%, holding near $81.
