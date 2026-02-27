Wheat at its highest level in 8 months 📈

Grain contracts are rising by more than 3%, continuing and accelerating the uptrend seen in recent weeks.
Today’s gains in grains are largely “technical” in nature rather than driven by any specific news. Month-end tends to encourage position squaring, and in wheat this looks like classic short covering (i.e., buying back the underlying instrument when closing a short position, which supports prices).
It’s also worth noting that, in the background, concerns about weather conditions in growing regions are emerging, primarily across the U.S. Southern Plains. Signals regarding exports also appear mixed.
WHEAT (D1)
Source: xStation5
The EMA100 is very close to crossing above the EMA200 from below, which can be interpreted as a strong technical bullish signal.
The Week Ahead
OIL and GOLD gain on Middle East tension ⚔️
Middle East Crisis: market impact
Three markets to watch next week (27.02.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.