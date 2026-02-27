Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

17:56 · 27 February 2026

Wheat at its highest level in 8 months 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app

Grain contracts are rising by more than 3%, continuing and accelerating the uptrend seen in recent weeks.

Today’s gains in grains are largely “technical” in nature rather than driven by any specific news. Month-end tends to encourage position squaring, and in wheat this looks like classic short covering (i.e., buying back the underlying instrument when closing a short position, which supports prices).

It’s also worth noting that, in the background, concerns about weather conditions in growing regions are emerging, primarily across the U.S. Southern Plains. Signals regarding exports also appear mixed.

WHEAT (D1)

 

Source: xStation5

The EMA100 is very close to crossing above the EMA200 from below, which can be interpreted as a strong technical bullish signal.

2 March 2026, 07:29

The Week Ahead
2 March 2026, 07:12

OIL and GOLD gain on Middle East tension ⚔️
1 March 2026, 18:58

Middle East Crisis: market impact
27 February 2026, 18:56

Three markets to watch next week (27.02.2026)

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world
Start investing Download the app Download the app