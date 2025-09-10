Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: US PPI lower than expected🗽US100 gains 0.5%

13:35 10 September 2025

August US PPI YoY: 2.6% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.3%, Revised 3.1%)

  • US PPI MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.9%, Revised 0.7%)

August US Core PPI YoY: 2.8% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 3.7%, Revised 3.4%)

  • US Core PPI MoM: -0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.9%, Revised 0.7%)

Short-term US interest-rate futures tick up after PPI inflation data, amid traders adding bets on a September Fed rate cut. The reading signals that price pressure across the manufacturing sector (but not only) eases, rising odds for a favourable for Wall Street and key for investors and analysts CPI data tomorrow.

 

Source:XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P, BLS, Macrobond

 

