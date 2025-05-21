Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US100 gains on Chancellor Merz comments on tariffs 💡

15:09 21 May 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for eliminating all tariffs between the US and EU and plans to persuade President Trump to agree to a zero-tariff deal during his upcoming visit. The EU is preparing a revised trade proposal for the US, which includes gradual tariff reductions on non-sensitive goods and cooperation in areas like energy, AI, and digital connectivity. There are signs the US may be open to a deal, as recent talks have shown de-escalation and optimism among EU officials - per Bloomberg agency. This trade optimism is boosting market sentiment—US100 (Nasdaq-100) and the broader Wall Street indices are gaining on hopes of a breakthrough in US-EU trade relations

 

Source: xStation 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

22.05.2025
18:35

Daily Summary: Markets Show Tentative Recovery Amid Bond Pressure

US500 remained little changed while US100 gained 0.4% and US30 stayed flat as technology stocks led a modest recovery from Wednesday's selloff...

 15:31

BREAKING: NATGAS ticks up after EIA report

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 120B (Forecast 119B, Previous 110B)      

 14:46

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down after higher than expected PMI data

United States - PMI Data for May: US S&P Global Manufacturing: 52.3 (est 49.9; prev 50.2) Services PMI: 52.3 (est...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app