BREAKING: US100 gains on Chancellor Merz comments on tariffs 💡

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for eliminating all tariffs between the US and EU and plans to persuade President Trump to agree to a zero-tariff deal during his upcoming visit. The EU is preparing a revised trade proposal for the US, which includes gradual tariff reductions on non-sensitive goods and cooperation in areas like energy, AI, and digital connectivity. There are signs the US may be open to a deal, as recent talks have shown de-escalation and optimism among EU officials - per Bloomberg agency. This trade optimism is boosting market sentiment—US100 (Nasdaq-100) and the broader Wall Street indices are gaining on hopes of a breakthrough in US-EU trade relations
Source: xStation
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.