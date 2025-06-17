Read more
BREAKING: US100 ticks lower after US retail sales data miss 💡

13:31 17 June 2025

United States - Retail Sales Data for May:

  • Retail Sales: Actual: -0.9% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Core Retail Sales: Actual: -0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Import Price Index: Actual: 0% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Export Price Index: Actual: -0.9% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

The general decline in retail sales (-0.9%) is in line with analysts' expectations, who predicted a weakening of demand in May 2025, although the magnitude of the decline is much greater. The report for May 2025 indicates a weakening of retail sales in the USA, with a noticeable decline in the automotive and construction sectors.

US short-term interest rate futures trim earlier gains after the retail sales data, traders stick to a September rate cut view.

 

Source: XTB

 

Source: xStation

