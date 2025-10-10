BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for September:
- Unemployment Rate: actual 7.1%; forecast 7.2%; previous 7.1%;
- Participation Rate: actual 65.2%; previous 65.1%;
- Employment Change: actual 60.4K; forecast 2.8K; previous -65.5K;
- Full Employment Change: actual 106.1K; previous -6.0K;
- Part Time Employment Change: actual -45.6K; previous -59.7K;
Canada’s labour market rebounded in September, adding 60,000 jobs (+0.3%) and nudging the employment rate to 60.6%, while unemployment held at 7.1% as participation rose to 65.2%. Gains were concentrated in full-time work (+106,000) and among core-aged workers (women +76,000; men +33,000), offset by a drop among those 55+ (-44,000); youth employment was little changed. By industry, manufacturing (+28,000), health care and social assistance (+14,000), and agriculture (+13,000) grew, while wholesale and retail trade fell (-21,000). Regionally, Alberta led (+43,000) with additional increases in New Brunswick and Manitoba, partly offset by losses in Newfoundland and Labrador; Ontario was little changed but saw a higher jobless rate. Average hourly wages rose 3.3% year over year to $36.78, and despite September’s bounce, employment since January is up only modestly (+22,000).
Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
Trump tariff threat to China sends shockwaves through financial markets
U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.