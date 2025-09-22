Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: USDCAD ticks down on higher than expected IPPI 🇨🇦

13:33 22 September 2025

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August:

  • IPPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

  • IPPI: actual 4.0% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

  • RMPIactual -0.6% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • RMPIactual 3.2% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY;

 

In August, Canada’s IPPI rose 0.5% month over month and 4.0% year over year (highest since April), driven mainly by higher prices for chemicals, motor vehicles, meat, and non-ferrous metals. Beef and chicken saw strong gains amid tight supply and seasonal demand, while gold and silver rose on Fed rate-cut expectations. Energy and petroleum products fell, led by crude oil and diesel, moderating the overall increase. Precious metals dominated year-over-year gains.

The hotter-than-expected producer inflation reading capped today’s gains in USDCAD, though its precious-metal-driven nature should limit the impact on overall expectations for monetary easing in Canada. Food price increases, while highly visible to households, largely reflect one-off factors such as bird flu outbreaks and are unlikely to shift the policy outlook.

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

23.09.2025
19:08

Daily Summary: Wall Street under pressure from tech sell-off 📉 Coffee down over 4%

PMI activity readings for September surprised markets: in France, there was a decline, while in Germany both the composite and services indices rose,...

 17:53

Speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Fed, comments today on the situation of the US economy. The Fed Chair points out that there is no risk-free policy path...

 17:12

United States Antimony Corporation Secures Government Contract. Company’s Shares Soar!

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY.US) has announced the signing of a significant contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, valued at up to $245...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app