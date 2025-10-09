Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

07:02 · 9 October 2025

BREAKING: Weaker than expected import & export data from Germany

Key takeaways

Both export and import data from Germany came in weaker than expected

Both demand on German products abroad and national consumption remain under pressure

German Imports MoM (seasonally adjusted): -1.3% vs -0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously

German Exports MoM (seasonally adjusted): -0.5% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.6% previously

German Trade Balance (EUR): 17.2B vs 15B exp. and 14.7B previously

