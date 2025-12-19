⏫US100 rallies more than 1%

Tech Megacaps Lead the Charge

The technology sector has once again seized the leadership mantle on Wall Street, lifting Nasdaq 100 futures by more than 1%. Market uczestnicy are reacting with optimism to reports that a consortium led by Oracle Corp. is moving forward with the acquisition of TikTok. Sentiment is further bolstered by continued momentum in Micron Technology and Nvidia Corp., with the latter leading the charge among tech megacaps.

Supporting this upward trajectory is a near-record deluge of capital into US equity markets. According to fund flow data, US equities saw inflows of approximately $78 billion in the week ending December 17, the most significant weekly entry of capital in a year and one of the largest on record. Notably, technology stocks saw positive net inflows for the first time in three weeks.

The Triple Witching Factor

Market dynamics today are further amplified by "triple witching," the quarterly expiration of stock options, index options, and futures contracts. Analysts estimate that roughly $7.1 trillion in notional open interest is set to mature, a mechanical event that often triggers elevated volume and significant price swings.

Beyond the immediate technicals, investors are increasingly focused on the "Santa Claus rally," a statistical phenomenon where markets tend to rise in the final fortnight of the year. Historical data indicates that since 1928, the S&P 500 has advanced 75% of the time during this specific period. Strategists at leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, suggest that despite recent volatility, the underlying fundamentals for a year-end recovery remain robust.

Technical Outlook: Testing New Heights

The US100 has advanced 1% today, building on the gains established during Thursday’s session. Following the recent contract rollover, the index is currently testing the 25,500 level. A sustained move above this threshold would mark a fresh weekly high and push the monthly return into positive territory, reversing the jittery sentiment seen earlier in December.