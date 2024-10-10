Celsius Holdings stock price rises after NACS show📈

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show pushed Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) stock price up more than 12% to its highest level in more than three weeks.

Celsius Holdings' stock price is up more than 12% today. Despite the breakout of the upper limit of the strong downtrend the company has been in since May this year, a halt in the trend cannot be confirmed yet. The first major signal of the declining trend halting will be the consolidation of the stock price above the $35.9 level set by the last local peak. A consolidation of the rebound would be an exit above the value of the exponential moving average for the last 50 sessions (EMA50 - dark blue line on the chart). Source: xStation

Reports from the convention (held on October 8-10) indicate that retailers and convenience store owners are positive about the outlook for 2025. In particular, they point to a potential increase in sales. The increase in customer interest in such stores is likely to be very beneficial from the perspective of energy drink manufacturers, most of whose sales come from this channel.

Celsius Holdings is still behind the market leaders, but with a potential increase in pricing (the move similar to Monster Beverage decision on the U.S. market), the company has a chance to improve its financial position in 2025. For now, however, despite strong discounts since the beginning of the year, indicators point to greater overvaluation of Celsius Holdings against Monster Beverage. On a forward P/E basis, Celsius is currently trading at more than 1.7 times Monster's value.