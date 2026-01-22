Chart of the day: AUDUSD Eyes Multi-Year Highs 🇦🇺 📈 Rate hike in February❓(22.01.2026)

The Australian dollar is dominating today’s FX session, gaining as much as 0.7% against the U.S. dollar following the release of the latest Australian labor market data. The unexpected drop in unemployment once again raises the likelihood of RBA rate hikes, pushing AUDUSD toward multi-year highs.

AUDUSD is trading at its highest level since late September–October 2025. After a week of stagnation, volatility has returned, and the price bounced off the 12-week exponential moving average (EMA12, light purple), reinforcing the long-term uptrend. The pair is now approaching the 0.68–0.69 zone, which has acted as a ceiling for AUDUSD since 2023. A breakout above this level could occur if the labor market continues to tighten and inflation remains elevated. However, reaching multi-year highs is likely to increase caution among traders betting on trend continuation. Source: xStation5

What is driving AUDUSD today?