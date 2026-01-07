Chart of the day: CHN.cash (07.01.2026) China's rally hits the wall 📉 🇨🇳

The HSCEI futures are down 1.1% as risk appetite plunges. Anticipation of a series of key US labor market releases is generating caution worldwide, while geopolitical tensions are adding further pressure on Asian indices.

CHN.cash is trading below the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the last downward wave, but the sell-off has halted near the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA100; dark purple). Holding above this level will be crucial for continuing the rebound that began at the turn of 2025–2026. The blue line shows the Nikkei 225 futures, also under pressure from Beijing’s actions. Source: xStation5

What is driving CHN.cash today?