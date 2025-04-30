Chart of the day - EURUSD (30.04.2025)

Today, EURUSD is trading around $1.1395-$1.1400 declining by a modest 0.10%. The pair surged 5.10% in April so far, its largest monthly gain since November 2022, reaching a yearly high of $1.1570 on April 21. However, it has since pulled back, consolidating below $1.15.
The eurozone faces headwinds, with Germany cutting its 2025 growth forecast to near-zero due to tariff uncertainty. The ECB is expected to continue rate cuts, with markets pricing in a 98% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in June and overall 59-basis-point cuts in total in 2025.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.