Chart of the day: GBPUSD (17.12.2025)

The British pound is today the weakest G10 currency, after a significantly weaker-than-expected inflation report opened the door wide for the first Bank of England rate cut since August. The broad month-on-month price decline marks an end to the persistent inflation stickiness seen in the UK in recent months.

GBPUSD slipped to the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple), breaking the uptrend that began in November. Further weakness will largely depend on BoE communication, but given the global slowdown in rate cuts (except in the U.S.), a retest of the 1.30 level seems inevitable. Source: xStation5

What drives GBPUSD today?