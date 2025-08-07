Chart of the day: OIL (07.08.2025)

Oil prices are tentatively ending a five-day losing streak (+0.65%), pressured recently by escalating trade tensions between India and the US. Prices remain under strain due to a planned production hike of over half a million barrels in September, although Saudi Arabia’s pricing actions suggest confidence in demand.
The drop in oil was triggered by President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports, criticizing India for buying Russian oil and allegedly funding the war in Ukraine. The tariff has since increased to 50%, hitting key Indian exports like textiles, auto parts, and seafood.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Trump also hinted at possible similar tariffs on China, though insiders say this is unlikely. Even White House adviser Peter Navarro admitted that further tariffs could harm the US economy.
Speculation in the oil market has also been fueled by a Kremlin statement that Trump and Putin may meet in the coming days. The announcement followed a visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who reportedly suggested a three-way summit involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky — though the Kremlin has not responded to that idea.
The trade turmoil is unfolding alongside debates on oil production. Saudi Arabia raised prices for Asian buyers for a second consecutive month, slightly easing concerns about oversupply. Strong demand for transport fuels continues to support refining margins. Still, the kingdom sharply cut prices for Europe and only slightly increased them for the US. Overall, the September production hike will fully reverse voluntary cuts made post-COVID, potentially creating further downward pressure in the second half of 2025.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.