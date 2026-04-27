Chart of the day: OIL (27.04.2026)

Brent crude opened the new week with gains, trading at $101.56 per barrel (+1.81%), with a daily high of $102.15. On the daily chart, the price has clearly moved away from key moving averages—the EMA50 stands at $91.66, the EMA100 at $83.44, and the EMA200 at $76.83—confirming the strong uptrend that has persisted for many weeks. The RSI(14) at 56.01 indicates moderate upward momentum, with no signs of the market being overbought.
The geopolitical situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remains the main driver of oil prices. Following visits to Pakistan and Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi announced the continuation of consultations with the Sultanate regarding safe transit through the strait, which the market initially interpreted as a sign of de-escalation—WTI retreated from its daily high of $96.68 to around $95.35. However, caution is warranted: control over the Strait of Hormuz remains Tehran’s main bargaining chip, and it is difficult to expect Iran to relinquish it before securing concessions on the nuclear issue. Trump, for his part, has made it clear that he will maintain the naval blockade as a tool of pressure, and any “opening” of the strait would be, at best, a symbolic gesture by Iran in exchange for lifting the blockade.
The key event of the day is the Situation Room meeting convened by Trump, the outcome of which could cause oil prices to spike. Looking at the week as a whole, the oil market will react to decisions by the Fed, ECB, and BoE, as well as macroeconomic data (PCE, GDP, ISM), and any news from the Middle East could trigger sharp volatility in an already heated commodities market.
Source: xStation
What to expect from economic data and corporate earnings this week? ❓
The Week Ahead
Morning Wrap: Iran Presents Proposals on the Strait of Hormuz and the Nuclear Issue⚓ (27.04.2026)
Daily summary: AI optimism, Nvidia stock surge & second round of US - Iran talks drive optimism on Wall Street
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.