Chart of the day: USDJPY (01.12.2025)

USDJPY begins December by sliding 0.5% in reaction to the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor, who for the first time in months clearly suggested the possibility of an interest rate hike at the BOJ’s December meeting.

USDJPY broke below the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA10; yellow) today, the level where the previous correction of the uptrend initiated in October had originally stalled. The pair is currently testing the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave, although the key level for a true trend reversal remains 154.550. This level coincides with (1) the second-to-last resistance zone, (2) the hammer candle that preceded the latest rebound, (3) the 30-day EMA (light purple), and (4) the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Source: xStation5

What is shaping USDJPY today?