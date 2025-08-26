Cocoa loses 4% 📉

⛈️ Cocoa under pressure amid heavy rain forecasts and poor grinding figures
Cocoa futures reached a two-month high, driven by supply concerns amid dry and cool weather conditions in East Africa. A correction followed after a new regional weather forecast predicted heavy rainfall, easing some of the supply pressure. Additional downward pressure comes from newly imposed U.S. tariffs and concerns over weaker demand, as signaled by softer processing data.
On the chart, cocoa prices remain in a medium-term downtrend, moving within a narrowing descending channel. The market is consolidating in the 7,200–9,500 range, with prices approaching the lower boundary of the trend line and the support zone defined by recent lows.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
COCOA (D1)
The chart shows cocoa prices holding within a medium-term downward trend, confined to a narrowing descending channel. Consolidation continues between 7,200 and 9,500, with prices nearing the lower channel boundary and key support set by the latest lows.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.