COCOA plummets 6% 📉

16:55 10 June 2025

Cocoa futures dump 6% amid heavy rains in West Africa 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions. Easing supply concerns leads today to a wild market move and the largest cocoa price drop since months. The outlook for additional rainfall in West Africa may significantly improve this year African cocoa crop.  

  • Weather forecasts are calling for showers to continue through the week in both key cocoa producing countries: Ivory Coast and Ghana (the two largest cocoa-producing economies).
  • Despite the recent rain, drought in West Africa still covers more than a third of Ghana and the Ivory Coast (African Flood and Drought Monitor data).
  • After falling to a 21-year low of 1,26 mln bags on January 24, ICE-monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports rebounded significantly, climbing to an 8-3/4 month high of 2,26 mln bags according to the largest ICE inventories reading.  

COCOA (H1 interval)

Cocoa drops today to $9600, testing 23.6 Fibonacci retracement of the latest downward wave from May. Traders such watch out to the upcoming cocoa futures rollover (10 June 2025).

 

Source: xStation5

Recently, the spread between the nearest contracts has widened significantly, indicating short-term spot market demand. At the same time, lower prices for the September contract may reflect greater certainty about higher supply. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

