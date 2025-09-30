Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cocoa tanks 3.5% to lowest level since October 2024 amid supply concerns ease📉

18:33 30 September 2025

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are down almost 3.5% today amid markets focusing on 2025/2026 season, expecting strong supply improvement. The start of the crop season in the Ivory Coast scheduled at October 1 (world’s largest cocoa producer), brought the prospect of fresh supply to the market. In the effect, cocoa prices are down more than 50% from the ATH.

Now markets await grinding data from key cocoa markets, scheduled next week. In the data will be lower than expected, which is a probable scenario, we may expect the head and shoulders technical pattern confirmation, and increase sell-side pressure on cocoa futures amid speculators and market participant focus shifting from tight supply to low demand environment, and a significant improvement of cocoa production, next year.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Create account Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

Source: xStation5

Cocoa Market Outlook (CoT – September 23, 2025)

Commercials (Producers/Merchants/Processors/Users)

  • Positioned strongly on the short side: about 50.4k short contracts vs. 27.1k long.

  • This is a classic hedging stance – producers and processors are protecting themselves against the risk of further price increases by selling futures.

  • The rise in commercial short positions suggests the supply side of the market expects high prices and is actively hedging.

Managed Money (Speculative Funds)

  • Clearly on the long side: 16.9k long vs. 10.1k short.

  • This indicates speculative capital is still betting on higher cocoa prices, despite heavy commercial shorting.

  • Over the past week, speculative funds added around +1.5k new short contracts, hinting at growing caution.

Takeaways from the Positioning

  • A classic clash of roles is visible: producers remain defensive (short), while funds maintain the upper hand on the long side.

  • Such a setup often means the market stays under supply pressure, but speculative money still supports the upside.

  • With commercials increasing shorts and funds cautiously adding to shorts as well, the market may enter a consolidation phase, with some risk of profit-taking after recent gains.

Commercials are heavily hedging against high prices, while managed money continues to bet on further upside – though with slightly more caution than before. This points to a potentially more pressure on managed money (large speculators) positioning, if the grinding data would signal slowing processing demand on chocolate and other cocoa-related products.

 

Source:CFTC

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

02.10.2025
18:33

Daily summary: Indices flat as shutdown persists, dollar rebounds, Bitcoin around 120K (02.10.2025)

The U.S. government remains shut down for the second day, and the deepening stalemate is keeping investors from buying into the stock market. Today’s...

 17:41

Bitcoin gains 1.25% and breaks above $120,000 🚀

Bitcoin is up 1.25% today, trading at $120,200. Ethereum is having an even stronger session, gaining 2.20% to $4,447, while the capitalization of other...

 17:35

USDIDX rebounds 0.3% after 4-day losing streak💲📈

The dollar breaks a four-day losing streak despite showing weakness at the start of the session. The USDIDX is currently up about 0.3%, returning to the...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app