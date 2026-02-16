Daily summary: A day without excitement on the markets

-
Today's session on Wall Street did not take place due to a federal holiday. US index futures closed with symbolic gains. The exception was US100 (Nasdaq 100) futures, which fell by 0.2%.
On the Old Continent, the session was mixed, but most trading floors ended the day in positive territory. The exception was the German DAX, which lost 0.4%. In contrast, the British FTSE 100 gained almost 0.3%, the French CAC 40 gained less than 0.1%, and the Spanish IBEX 35 rose by 1%.
The forex market is seeing a significant strengthening of the dollar against other major global currencies. The biggest increase is seen in the USD/JPY pair, which is trading at around 153.5.
The precious metals market is under slight pressure due to the strengthening of the dollar. Gold is down about 0.8% and has fallen below $5,000 per ounce, while silver is down about 0.4% and is testing the $76 per ounce level.
The oil market is seeing a rebound. Brent crude is up about 1.6% and is trading just below $69 per barrel, while WTI crude is up nearly 1.8% and testing the $64 level.
Henry gas contracts (NATGAS) are under heavy pressure and are down about 4.5%.
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mixed sentiment and selective pressure. Bitcoin is down about 1.2% and has fallen below $68,000, while Ethereum is up more than 0.6% and hovering around $1,980.
Source: xStation5
