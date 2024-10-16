Daily summary: Bitcoin tests 68,000 USD, and gold trades near historical highs 📈

Today's stock market session was rather calm. The S&P 500 is trying to recover yesterday's losses and is up by 0.33%. The Nasdaq is down by 0.05%. WIG20 had a strong session today, gaining over 1%.

Yesterday's market declines were linked to the semiconductor sector pulling back after the premature release of ASML's results, which showed a significant drop in orders.

In the US stock market, investors are clearly favoring small-cap stocks today. The US2000 index is up by 1.50%, above 2300 points, and is currently testing a near 3-year high.

Morgan Stanley's results came out much stronger than expected today. Profits rose by over 30% year-on-year, and investment banking profits increased by over 50% year-on-year. The company's shares gained over 7%.

Tomorrow, the key event will be Netflix's earnings release after the Wall Street session, as well as the US retail sales report.

Oil prices continued to decline amid growing market confidence that Israel will not target Iran's oil infrastructure. WTI oil tested the 70 USD per barrel level again.

There was also a notable pullback in the natural gas market. NATGAS dropped by more than 2%, falling below 2.4 USD/MMBTU, a day before contract rollover, due to high temperatures indicating low gas consumption at the start of the heating season.

Inflation in the UK came in significantly below expectations and the inflation target. September inflation was 1.7% year-on-year, down from the previous level of 2.2% year-on-year. Core inflation remains high but fell to 3.2% year-on-year.

The pound lost over 0.5% against the US dollar today. The GBPUSD pair tested the 1.30 level.

Gold tested historical highs today at 2,685 USD per ounce.

In the cryptocurrency market, gains are primarily seen in Bitcoin, which surpassed 68,000 USD today. At the time of publication, the price remains slightly below this level, up by nearly 1.30%.