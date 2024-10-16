Daily summary: Bitcoin tests 68,000 USD, and gold trades near historical highs 📈

-
Today's stock market session was rather calm. The S&P 500 is trying to recover yesterday's losses and is up by 0.33%. The Nasdaq is down by 0.05%. WIG20 had a strong session today, gaining over 1%.
-
Yesterday's market declines were linked to the semiconductor sector pulling back after the premature release of ASML's results, which showed a significant drop in orders.
-
In the US stock market, investors are clearly favoring small-cap stocks today. The US2000 index is up by 1.50%, above 2300 points, and is currently testing a near 3-year high.
-
Morgan Stanley's results came out much stronger than expected today. Profits rose by over 30% year-on-year, and investment banking profits increased by over 50% year-on-year. The company's shares gained over 7%.
-
Tomorrow, the key event will be Netflix's earnings release after the Wall Street session, as well as the US retail sales report.
-
Oil prices continued to decline amid growing market confidence that Israel will not target Iran's oil infrastructure. WTI oil tested the 70 USD per barrel level again.
-
There was also a notable pullback in the natural gas market. NATGAS dropped by more than 2%, falling below 2.4 USD/MMBTU, a day before contract rollover, due to high temperatures indicating low gas consumption at the start of the heating season.
-
Inflation in the UK came in significantly below expectations and the inflation target. September inflation was 1.7% year-on-year, down from the previous level of 2.2% year-on-year. Core inflation remains high but fell to 3.2% year-on-year.
-
The pound lost over 0.5% against the US dollar today. The GBPUSD pair tested the 1.30 level.
-
Gold tested historical highs today at 2,685 USD per ounce.
-
In the cryptocurrency market, gains are primarily seen in Bitcoin, which surpassed 68,000 USD today. At the time of publication, the price remains slightly below this level, up by nearly 1.30%.
-
While Bitcoin is showing strong growth, other projects are underperforming, with Ethereum gaining just 0.50% to 2,620 USD. The ETH to BTC ratio dropped today to its lowest level since April 2021.
