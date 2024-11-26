Daily summary: Fed Minutes point to slower rate cuts; Ethereum down nearly 5%

In the Americas US indices showed mixed performance. The US100 and US500 are in positive territory, up 0.31% to 20964.46 and 0.29% to 6029.5 respectively. However, US30 is down 0.12% to 44802, US2000 declining 0.67% to 2435.8, and Mexico's MEXComp falling 0.91% to 49924.

EURUSD is rising after the release of the Fed minutes. The most important conclusion is that we are approaching a time when the scale and, more importantly, the frequency of interest rate cuts will be lower.

European markets are broadly lower, with Spain's SPA35 leading the decline, down 0.79% to 11617, followed by France's FRA40 dropping 0.69% to 7190.2. The EU50 is down 0.52% to 4768.6, Italy's ITA40 falling 0.51% to 33231, and Germany's DE40 declining 0.33% to 19363.8. UK's UK100 is down 0.32% to 8281.0, while Switzerland's SUI20 and Netherlands' NED25 both dropped 0.21% to 11635 and 877.71 respectively.

OIL.WTI drops 0.8% to 68.8 USD zone after possible Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal. As it was reported by CBS news agency, Biden is expected to announce it today. What's more, US Sec. of State Blinken said just now that Lebanon cease-fire efforts are near the `Finish Line'.

Wells Fargo

shares are up more than 1% today, hitting new all-time highs, after Reuters reported that the bank is in the final stages of undergoing regulatory tests to raise its $1.95 trillion asset limit after fixing problems stemming from a historic scandal over the use of fake accounts. The imposed limits could be lifted as early as the first half of 2025, Reuters sources report. Analysts at Guggenheim have revised their outlook on