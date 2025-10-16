Daily summary: indexes edge lower into the close, gold tests $4,300 💰

-
U.S. indexes erased part of their early-session gains and are now trading lower. US500 and US100 are down 0.30%, while US2000 loses 1.20%.
-
The U.S. dollar is also weakening and ranks among the softest G10 currencies, just after the Australian dollar. The USDIDX drops 0.35%, reacting to a key resistance zone.
-
Gold adds another 2.00%, approaching the next major milestone at $4,300/oz. Yesterday, gold broke above $4,200, with YTD gains now exceeding 62%.
-
Fed officials support continued monetary easing. Waller believes current data justify a 25 bp rate cut at the next meeting and that further cuts would be appropriate.
-
Barkin notes a “clear shift” in the labor market — managers report many candidates per position, evidence of weaker labor demand. With fewer reliable data, the Fed is “flying blind.”
-
Miran argues the Fed should cut rates by 50 bp given rising uncertainty, though he expects a 25 bp move in practice. He sees U.S.–China trade tensions as the main short-term risk.
-
WTI crude falls 2.05% to $57/bbl. Trump just concluded a meeting with Putin, expressing satisfaction with progress. Senior advisers from both sides are expected to meet next week.
-
EIA weekly natural gas change: Current 80 bcf; Expected (XTB consensus): 76 bcf; Previous: 80 bcf. NATGAS reacted with slight declines after the data release.
-
Salesforce shares rebound 8% on upbeat outlook. The company raised its revenue forecast above $60B by FY2030, beating analyst expectations of $58.37B. The Data & AI segment grew 120% YoY, reaching $1.2B in Q2 revenue.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.US) gains about 4% pre-market after announcing a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate AI solutions across key business areas.
-
TSMC (TSM.US) posted strong Q3 2025 results, beating estimates with significant revenue and profit growth, reaffirming its leadership in AI chips. Earnings were fueled by a global AI infrastructure boom, with Nvidia, Apple, and the broader HPC segment as top clients.
-
The Japanese yen ends the day as one of the strongest G10 currencies, gaining between 0.50–0.70%. During a speech in Okinawa, Naoki Tamura presented several arguments supporting further rate hikes.
-
The crypto market continues to face heavy selling with no clear recovery signals. Bitcoin drops 2.00% to $108,800, retesting its Friday liquidation low. Ethereum falls 1.00%, and other altcoins slide 0.80%.
