Daily Summary: Market euphoria shows no signs of letting up 🚀

The undisputed star of the session was Cisco, with shares surging 14-18% after record Q3 FY2026 results: revenues hit $15.8 billion, up 12% year-over-year, while AI infrastructure orders grew over 50%, pushing the full-year AI order forecast from $5 billion to $9 billion. Nvidia gained more than 4% on Reuters reports of U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to 10 Chinese companies, with Jensen Huang's personal participation in the Beijing delegation read as a signal of unlocking one of the largest addressable markets. The biggest sensation was the Nasdaq debut of AI chip maker Cerebras Systems: shares opened at $350, nearly 90% above the $185 IPO price, valuing the 10-year-old company at over $100 billion and making it the largest U.S. tech IPO since Uber in 2019. On the negative side, digital medical platform Doximity tanked 21-23% after disappointing guidance and a wave of downgrades from major investment banks. A new risk factor emerged for Apple: Bloomberg reported that OpenAI is already working with an outside law firm on potential legal action against Apple, arguing that the ChatGPT integration into the iOS ecosystem has not delivered the expected financial benefits, raising uncertainty around Apple's AI monetization path and adding short-term volatility to AAPL shares.