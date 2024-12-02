Daily summary: Nasdaq near its ATH, EU PMIs come in Weak, SMCI Surges

The Nasdaq 100 touched new intraday records Monday, driven by strong performance across major technology stocks, while significant leadership changes at Intel and positive developments at Super Micro Computer sparked notable movements in the semiconductor sector. Mixed performance across North American indices, with larger caps showing weakness while smaller caps and Mexican markets advance. The US100 leads gains, up 1.00% to 21200.70, followed by MEXComp rising 1.01% to 50494. The US500 is slightly higher, up 0.14% to 6059.7. On the downside, broader markets show weakness with US2000 down 0.20% to 2441.3, US30 declining 0.31% to 44911, and BRAComp falling 0.49% to 125903. The VIX fear gauge is down 0.34% to 14.73.

European indices are broadly positive, with W20 leading gains up 2.27% to 2251.6, followed by DE40 rising 1.37% to 19953.8. The VSTOXX volatility index is up 1.24% to 16.33. Other notable gainers include EU50 (+1.17% to 4860.6), NED25 (+1.16% to 890.46), SPA35 (+0.84% to 11745), SUI20 (+0.53% to 11844), UK100 (+0.47% to 8338.5), ITA40 (+0.39% to 33566), and FRA40 (+0.26% to 7252.9). The only decliner is Austria's AUT20, down 0.43% to 3505.

Super Micro Computer saw its stock jump 27% on Monday after announcing that an independent special committee found no evidence of misconduct or fraud involving the company’s management or board of directors.

Stellantis shares plunged 8.5% to multi-year lows following CEO Carlos Tavares' unexpected resignation, marking their steepest one-day decline since September 2024.

The November PMI reports for Europe show a continuation of the rather weak condition in industry. Most countries report data well below the 50-point threshold, with the index for the Eurozone as a whole at 45.2. Data from Germany and France came in slightly below expectations at already very low levels.

The UK manufacturing sector contracted further in November, with the PMI dropping to a nine-month low of 48.0 from 49.9 in October, marking two consecutive months below the neutral 50.0 mark.

European Union member states are close to an agreement on a new €1.5 billion defense fund to help strengthen industry in the bloc and actively support the frontline in Ukraine over the next three years, according to information gathered by Bloomberg. Companies in this sector are seeing sizable gains in their share prices today.

U.S. manufacturing activity showed signs of improvement in November, though still remaining in contraction territory. The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.4, up from October's 46.5, while the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI increased to 49.7, both exceeding forecasts but staying below the 50-point expansion threshold.

The US dollar remains the strongest currency today, with Dollar Index Spot trading 0.7% higher following Trump's statements on imposing 100% tariffs on BRICS countries trying to undermine dollar's position in international trade.

On energy commodities markets we observe mostly declines, with NATGAS contracts dropping by 5% and OIL trading 0,5% lower. Precious metals are also down: gold ticks 0,5% lower and silver loses 0,6%.