Daily summary: US equities lose momentum; gold gains 0.30% 💰📄

American stocks end the session without a clear direction. At the opening of the cash session, bulls attempted to continue the rally. However, in the following hours, buying strength weakened somewhat and we are now seeing mixed sentiment.

At the time of publication, the US500 is gaining 0.05% to 5810 points, the US100 is trading 0.30% higher at 20400 points, and the US2000 is losing 0.30% to 2113 points. The declines are occurring alongside a weakening dollar. The USDIDX index is losing 0.20%, while EURUSD is gaining 0.03%.

OIL.WTI is losing 0.50% following information about a partial ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. Russia was said to have agreed, as part of the deal, not to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This, of course, signaled significant progress in the negotiations.

Gold is returning above the level of 3000 USD per ounce, gaining 0.36% today. Even greater gains are being recorded by silver, whose prices are rising by nearly 2.30%.

Macroeconomic reports from the USA today: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index fell by 7.2 points to 92.9, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline and the lowest level since 2022, indicating growing consumer concerns.

New home sales : slightly lower reading, but a month-over-month increase.

Richmond Fed Index: reading significantly below expectations (-4 compared to the forecast of 8 and the previous value of 6).

The rising price of silver is driving shares of mining companies, such as the American firm Hecla Mining (HL.US), which gained nearly 5% at the open (and is currently down 0.30%). Silver miners were among the best-performing companies at the opening of the U.S. stock market.

International Paper (IP.US), a global leader in paper packaging, is recording significant gains for the second session in a row. These gains are largely associated with new management strategies and a recovery in the packaging market.

Google today presented Gemini 2.5, its most advanced AI model, whose experimental version, Gemini 2.5 Pro, is currently ranked first on LMArena, ahead of GPT-4.5 among others. The model stands out for its ability in logical reasoning, programming, and solving difficult tests such as AIME 2025, and it significantly outperforms the previous version in web application creation and code editing.

Alphabet shares (GOOGL.US) are gaining 1.20% today, although the increase is not directly linked to the announcement of the new Gemini version, as it started before the official announcement. However, it helped the company maintain an upward trend during the session.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US), the company behind Truth Social, in which Donald Trump is the majority shareholder, announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through its fintech platform Truth.Fi. DJT.US shares rose +13% at market open and are currently up +7.60%.

Bitcoin is also seeing gains, though this is more due to broader macroeconomic factors, such as recent speculation about Trump’s softer approach to trade agreements with U.S. partners. Bitcoin is gaining 0.56% today to 88000 USD.