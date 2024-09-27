Daily summary: US indexes lose momentum at the end of the session 🔴, Europe ends the week in green 🟢

-
The People's Bank of China announced today a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions and lowered short-term borrowing costs. Another pro-growth signal sustained the euphoria in Chinese assets—CH50cash contracts are trading 1.8% higher.
-
Wall Street, despite optimistic macro data, is experiencing mixed sentiments during Friday's session. The Russell 2000 (+0.9%) and Dow Jones (+0.45%) are in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are recording declines (respectively: -0.03% and -0.4%).
-
The Fed's preferred inflation indicator (PCE) came in below expectations on a year-over-year basis (2.2%, expected: 2.3%, previous: 2.3%).
-
European indexes close the week in green. The German DAX adds 1.2%, French CAC 40 rises by 0.64%, British FTSE 100 gains 0.43%, and the domestic WIG20 is trading 0.7% higher.
-
The readings of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index also turned out positive (70.1, expected: 69.3, previous: 67.9). Short-term and long-term inflation expectations remained unchanged (respectively 2.7% and 3.1%).
-
CPI inflation in France falls to 1.2% y/y (expected: 1.6% y/y; previous: 1.8% y/y), while HICP drops to 1.5% y/y (expected: 1.9% y/y; previous: 2.2% y/y).
-
CPI inflation in Spain also came in significantly lower (1.5% y/y, expected: 1.9% y/y, previous: 2.3% y/y). However, Spanish GDP increased on a year-over-year basis (3.1%, expected: 2.9%, previous: 2.6%).
-
Such low CPI readings in Europe may give the ECB the green light to revise its relatively conservative path of rate cuts in the Eurozone, which at this moment seems to weigh on the already weak economic activity in the EU.
-
The strongest currency today is the Yen, which appreciated the most among G7 currencies after Shigeru Ishida won the seat of Japan's Prime Minister, known for his support of the BoJ's hawkish policy. USDJPY is down 1.55%, while EURJPY and GBPJPY are falling by 1.75%.
-
The cryptocurrency market is seeing significant gains today. Gala is up 7.6%, Dogecoin rises by 7.5%, and Bitcoin adds 1.9%, soaring above 66,000 USD.
-
Precious metals are ending the week with a slight correction: gold retreats by 1%, silver by 1.65%, and platinum by 0.45%.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.