Dollar Rises After Senate Passes Big Beautiful Deal 💵

USDIDX is approaching 100-period EMA (dark purple) on M30 interval after the US Senate narrowly passed Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” following an all-night session, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote in a 51-50 outcome. Despite opposition from three Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting against the legislation, the bill marks a major GOP victory ahead of the 2026 midterms. It extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, introduces scaled-back versions of his campaign promises like eliminating taxes on tips, overhauls social safety-net programs, increases border and military funding, and raises the federal debt ceiling by $5 trillion. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

