Daily summary: Wall Street climbs, oil slides 🗽 Is a stronger dollar weighing on Bitcoin?

During the European session, gains dominated, with the DAX and the FTSE closing 0.26% and 0.54% higher, respectively. France’s CAC40 fell by more than 0.4%. Shares of ASML jumped over 6% following strong earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, while luxury giant Richemont slipped nearly 2.5% despite solid results.

Stock indices are moving higher, with Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures standing out with a gain of more than 1% toward the 26,000 mark, driven by strong advances in the semiconductor sector. S&P 500 (US500) futures are up 0.7%.

Shares of BlackRock surge more than 6% after world-largest investment company reported higher than expected EPS and revenues with record AUM above $14 billion. Goldman Sachs also gains after Q4 earnings, the stock is higher 4% today, while Morgan Stanley shares are up only 0,2% despite solid report.

US macro data point to a broadly USD-supportive backdrop. Both export and import prices rose month-on-month, while the regional activity gauges from Philadelphia and New York blew past market expectations. Comments from Fed officials Bostic and Goolsbee also suggest the Fed views the labor market as stable, which reduces pressure for rate cuts.