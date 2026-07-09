Daily Wrap: Technology Leads Wall Street Higher. Markets Shrug Off US–Iran Tensions

📈 Stock Market

A return of partial optimism to Wall Street after recent days of sell-offs – the main US stock market indices are trading in the green today.

The Dow Jones is gaining about 0.3%, the S&P 500 is up 0.8%, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 remains the growth leader, rising by around 1.2%.

The improvement in sentiment is driven, among other things, by a rebound in the semiconductor sector, which is recovering some of its recent losses, even though the gains on US indices are taking place in the shadow of intensifying exchanges of fire between the US and Iran.

Shares of US semiconductor manufacturers rebounded from earlier declines, following strong gains by Chinese companies in the sector.

Investors took this as a signal of sustained demand for artificial intelligence-related technologies, which improved sentiment around the industry and supported shares of companies such as Micron, Intel, AMD, and Marvell.

In the semiconductor sector, investors' attention was drawn to Micron's decision to increase its investment plans in the US to over $250 billion by 2035.

The funds are to be allocated to expanding domestic semiconductor memory production, including HBM technology used in AI infrastructure, through the construction of new plants in New York, Idaho, and Virginia, creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Micron's investments are a response to skyrocketing demand for memory used in AI data centers and US efforts to supply chain independence from Asia.

Information regarding Meta Platforms was well-received, as the company plans to start production of its own AI chip as early as September and double its computing power to reduce dependence on third-party chip suppliers.

The sector is also supported by the planned US debut of SK Hynix, which could achieve a valuation of over $26 billion and become one of the largest IPOs in history.

Gains dominated European trading floors today, with the exception of the UK market, where the FTSE 100 retraced by just under 0.2%.