Economic calendar: a day of inflation reports, with the US PCE report at the forefront📄

Today, inflation will once again be the central focus for investors. The most important report of the day will be the U.S. PCE report, scheduled for release at 01:30 PM GMT. Prior to that, investors will also receive inflation reports from Germany, Italy, France, and Hungary. Detailed schedule for the day: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 07:45 AM GMT, France - Inflation Data for January: French CPI: forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 1.3% YoY;

French CPI: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

French HICP: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

French HICP: forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 1.8% YoY;

PPI: previous -5.20% YoY;

French PPI: previous 3.2% MoM; 08:55 AM GMT, Germany - Employment Data for January: German Unemployment: previous 2.869M;

German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.2%; previous 6.1%;

German Unemployment Change: forecast 14K; previous 10K; 01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for January: German CPI: forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

German CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

German HICP: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

German HICP: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; 01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December: PCE price index: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

PCE Price index: forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Core PCE Price Index: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

Core PCE Price Index: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Real Personal Consumption: previous 0.3% MoM;

Personal Spending: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

Personal Income: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 01:30 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks 02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: Chicago PMI: forecast 40.3; previous 36.9;

