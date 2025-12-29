Economic Calendar: A Quiet Post-Holiday Monday (29.12.2025)

Monday’s post-holiday economic calendar is even lighter than usual. Only three minor U.S. releases are scheduled — Pending Home Sales, the Dallas Fed regional manufacturing index, and the EIA fuel report — meaning any volatility is likely to be concentrated in the dollar or energy commodities. Overall, markets are expected to remain cautious, reflecting tension ahead of tomorrow’s release of the FOMC minutes.
Today’s economic calendar:
-
11:00 GMT, France – Number of registered jobseekers for November: previous: 3,150.8K
-
15:00 GMT, United States – Pending Home Sales for November: forecast: 1.0% MoM; previous: 1.9% MoM
-
15:00 GMT, United States – Pending Home Sales Index for November: previous: 76.3
-
15:30 GMT, United States – Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index for December: previous: -10.4
-
15:30 GMT, United States – EIA data:
-
Crude oil inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -1.274M
-
Refinery crude runs: previous 0.128M WoW
-
Crude oil imports: previous -0.719M
-
Cushing crude oil inventories: previous -0.742M
-
Distillate fuel production: previous -0.228M
-
Weekly distillate stocks: forecast 0.500M; previous 1.712M
-
Gasoline production: previous 0.033M
-
Heating oil stockpiles: previous 0.267M
-
Refinery utilization rates: previous 0.3% WoW
-
Gasoline inventories: forecast 1.100M; previous 4.808M
-
Daily Summary - Previous metals rebound, FOMC still see cuts
Minutes FOMC: Further cuts are possible if inflation eases. EURUSD limits decline
⏫Silver and gold rally ahead of FOMC minutes
BREAKING: US Chicago PMI beats expectations 🗽USDIDX reacts
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.